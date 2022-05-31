हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
rajasthan board

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to check and download them at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE Rajasthan Board Results 2022: For Class 12, the results will be announced on the board's official websites on Wednesday (June 1).

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th,12th Results 2022: How to check and download them at rajresults.nic.in
New Delhi: The Rajasthan Board Secondary Examination (RBSE) announced that it will declare Class 12 exam results on June 1, 2022 at 2 pm on its official websites. Apart from that, RBSE is also set to announce the date of results for Class 10 soon. However, no official announcement has been made yet on the same. Coming back to the class 12 results, the marks for Science and Commerce will be declared together on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 10th and 12th board results 2022: Where to check your score?

Students can find the results for RBSE class 10 and class 12 examinations on their official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 10th and 12th board results 2022: How to check your score and download it?

  • Visit RBSE's official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
  • On the homepage, students need to click on the "RBSE 12th result" link for the required streams.
  • Students will then be redirected to a new page where they need to enter their credentials including roll number. 
  • RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on screen.
  • They may download the results and print them to keep as a hard copy.

The results for RBSE Class 5th and 8th are also expected to be declared soon.

