Ready to discuss all issues: PM Narendra Modi at all-party meeting ahead of Budget Session

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that his government is open to discussion on all issues of concern during the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament. The PM made this remark after the all-party meeting convened by the Centre ahead of the Budget Session.

Speaking to reporters after an all-party meeting today, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “In the all-party meeting, the Prime Minister said the government is ready to listen to opposition’s views and is open to discussion on all issues.''

The PM further said that we should focus on how we can turn the global scenario in favour of India and in this Budget Session, and in the beginning of the New Year if we can give a proper direction to country’s economy it would be in the best interest of the country,'' Joshi said.

During the all-party meeting, the PM also cautioned the Opposition leaders to introspect upon their stand on the Citizenship Act that has been passed democratically in Parliament, he added.

“The Opposition should introspect as the amended Citizenship Act has been passed democratically in Parliament,” Joshi said, in response to criticism from the Opposition that the government was not listening to it on the issue.

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31 and conclude on April 3. It will go into recess on February 11 and resume on March 2. The Union Budget 2020 will be tabled in Parliament on Saturday, February 1, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

During the meeting, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad put forth a demand from opposition parties to release Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah so that he can attend the session.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will start the Budget 2020 speech at 11 AM on February 1 in the Parliament. Expectations are high from the Centre as people believe there will be income tax relief for the middle class.