'Ready To Do More For Palestinians People': India At UN On Middle East Situation

India's Permanent Representative at United Nations Parvathaneni Harish emphasised India's support for the Palestinian people amidst escalating tensions in the region. In a recent statement at the UN Security Council's Open Debate, he said, "...India stands ready to do more for the Palestinian people..."

He further highlighted India’s significant development assistance, Harish announced that India's scale of development assistance currently stands at $120 million.

"The scale of our development assistance currently stands at $120 million. This includes our cumulative support of $37 million to UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency). We have also sent the first tranche of 6 tons of medicines and medical supplies to UNRWA on 22nd October this year," he said.

Harish Condemned the recent terror attacks of October 7 in Israel and reiterated India's commitment to a two-state solution, advocating for the establishment of a sovereign and independent Palestine within mutually agreed borders.

"The terror attacks in Israel on 7th October deserve our unequivocal condemnation... I reiterate India's call for an immediate release of all hostages and a ceasefire... We support a two-state solution which entails the establishment of a sovereign and independent Palestine within mutually agreed borders," he added.

He urged the need for dialogue and peace and said, "We also urge all members of the international community in this endeavour. India underlines its abiding faith in its vision of a peaceful and stable Middle East."

He also added, "In India, the international community has a reliable partner that is willing to continue its engagement with all concerned stakeholders towards forging a long-term peace and stability..."