Chandrayaan-2

Realised the power of dreams: Wishes, support pour in for ISRO as Chandrayaan-2 nears its destination

On Friday, Chandrayaan-2 completed its fourth lunar bound orbit manoeuvre. It will carry out a soft landing on the moon on September 7. 

Realised the power of dreams: Wishes, support pour in for ISRO as Chandrayaan-2 nears its destination

New Delhi: As Chandrayaan-2 nears its destination, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday shared a video compiling the best wishes and support it has received for the lunar mission from across the world.  

In the tweet, the space organisation also thanked everyone for their 'faith' in them and for 'inspiring' them.  

"Here's a quick snapshot of all the support that is pouring in for Chandrayaa-2 as it nears its destination! We thank each and every one of you for the faith you have shown in us and for inspiring us to reach ever-higher, always," read the tweet, which has the video attached it to.

Children, youth and the elderly feature in the video with their best wishes for Chandrayaan-2, which will carry out a soft landing on the moon on September 7. 

"All the best, Chandrayaan-2," "ISRO, we are proud of you" and "We have realised the power of dream," are some of the messages shared. 

On Friday, Chandrayaan-2 completed its fourth lunar bound orbit manoeuvre. 

"Fourth lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully on August 30  at 1818 hrs IST," ISRO said in a tweet.

It also stated that all spacecraft parameters are normal and the next lunar bound orbit manoeuvre is scheduled on September 1 between 6 pm to 9 pm.

Chandrayaan-2 will explore a region of the moon where no mission has ever set foot. 

The landing of Chandrayaan-2 is expected to make India the fourth nation in the world, along with the USA, USSR and China, to land on the moon.

The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.

