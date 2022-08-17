NewsIndia
REAP FORM 2022

REAP Exam 2022: Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process registration begins TODAY at reap2022.ctpl.io- Here’s how to apply

REAP 2022: CEG Rajasthan has started the REAP registration 2022 at reap2022.ctpl.io, check the important dates and other details mentioned below.

REAP 2022: Centre for Electronic Governance (CEG), Rajasthan has started the REAP 2022 registration in online mode. Candidates can apply for REAP 2022 by visiting reap2022.ctpl.io and filling out the application form. The deadline for REAP 2022 registration is August 29. Candidates must, however, submit the REAP application fee on or before August 28. The application fee for REAP 2022 is Rs. 295.

Candidates who wish to participate in the Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process (REAP) should first check and meet the eligibility requirements. REAP 2022 is open to candidates who have passed the class 12 or equivalent test, as well as those who hold a diploma in engineering and technology. ALSO READ: CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card releasing TODAY

REAP 2022: Important Dates

Particulars Registration Dates
REAP registration start date August 14, 2022
Last date for payment of online application cum registration fee of Rs. 295/- August 28, 2022
Last date for submitting online application cum registration form August 29, 2022

REAP 2022: Here’s how to fill the application form

  • Visit the REAP official website - reap2022.ctpl.io.
  • Complete the REAP registration with basic details and then click on the submit button.
  • Once registered, pay the application fee in online mode.
  • Next, candidates have to upload the required documents as per the specification
  • Further, enter the details required to complete the REAP application form such as personal details, academic details, ID proof details, and more.
  • Submit the application form and download the pdf for future reference.

REAP 2022 Application Form; direct link here

The authorities have set September 8 as the deadline for submitting online counselling and locking in options for REAP 2022. To be eligible for the counselling procedure, candidates must fill out and lock their college choices before the deadline.

 

