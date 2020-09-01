Recruitment delayed due to large number of applications, COVID-19, will be completed soon: Indian Railways

New Delhi: Amid the recent uncertainty revolving around the recruitment process in the Railways, the Ministry of Railways has assured applicants that the procedure will be completed soon and that students shouldn't be misled by false news.

As per the official reports, the process has been delayed due to the large number of applications and the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19.

The official said that they received over 2.5 crore applications for 1.36 lakh vacancies which led to the delay in the recruitment process.

Around 1.15 crore people applied for 1.3 lakh Level 1 posts, while, 1.26 crore applicants applied for 35,000 NTPC vacancies.

"Despite this, 56,000 candidates have been selected from the Assistant Loco Pilot examination," said the Railways.

"Appointment letters have been issued to around 40,000 candidates and about 20,000 selected candidates have already been trained while the remaining candidates will be called in batches," said the official.

The official said that the screening and selection process was halted due to coronavirus outbreak and that it will be resumed soon.

According to the official, the Railways is soon going to conduct examinations for other posts amid COVID-19 guidelines adding that whatever vacancy was drawn, the candidates should be assured that the process of all those posts will be completed soon.