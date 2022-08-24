REET 2022: Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2022 objection window will be closing tomorrow, August 25, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the REET exam can edit their applications if needed till 12 PM tomorrow. The REET 2022 raise objection window was opened on Aug 18, 2022 for candidates who had registered for the REET Exam till May 23, 2022. The last date to submit any changes in the REET 2022 application form is tomorrow, Aug 25, 2022. Candidates can make changes to their application till 12 PM tomorrow.

REET answer key 2022: How to challenge

Visit the the official website of REET 2022 - reetbser2022.in.

On the home page, click the link that reads “Click here to file objection on answer key”

Entre your roll number, date of birth and captcha code

Click the "Next" button, OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number

Enter the OTP and click submit

Check REET answer key 2022 with the concerned question and raise the objection

Pay the objection fee and submit

Download and print the answer key of REET 2022 for future purpose

REET Result 2022

BSER will release the REET result 2022 in online mode on the official website in first week of September. Along with the REET sarkari result, the exam authority will also release the REET cut off level 2 and REET cut off level 1. It is mandatory to meet the REET cut off for the level of the candidates who have appeared in the REET 2021 exam to get qualified.