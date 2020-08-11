हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

Regular passenger, suburban train services to remain suspended till further notice: Indian Railways

The Railway Ministry further said that the occupancy of special trains is being monitored on regular basis, adding that additional special trains may be run based on the requirement.

Regular passenger, suburban train services to remain suspended till further notice: Indian Railways
File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: Ministry of Railways on Tuesday (August 11) issued a clarification about ongoing suspension of passenger train services. 

"This is to brought to the notice of all concerned that, as decided and informed earlier on as well, regular passenger and suburban train services will continue to remain suspended till further notice," said the ministry statement.

As many as 230 Special trains, which are running at present, will continue to operate. Local trains in Mumbai, which are presently being run on limited basis only on the requisition of state government, will also continue to run, it said.

The ministry further said that the occupancy of special trains is being monitored on regular basis, adding that additional special trains may be run based on the requirement.

All other regular trains and suburban trains run before lockdown, will remain suspended for the time being, it added.

Tags:
Indian RailwaysMinistry of RailwaysCoronaviruscovid-19 pandemic
Next
Story

DAC approves procurement of defence equipment worth Rs 8722 crore in major boost to armed forces
  • 22,68,675Confirmed
  • 45,257Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,96,70,853Confirmed
  • 7,27,759Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M28S

Badhir News: News for hearing impaired; August 11, 2020