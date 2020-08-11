Regular passenger, suburban train services to remain suspended till further notice: Indian Railways

New Delhi: Ministry of Railways on Tuesday (August 11) issued a clarification about ongoing suspension of passenger train services.

"This is to brought to the notice of all concerned that, as decided and informed earlier on as well, regular passenger and suburban train services will continue to remain suspended till further notice," said the ministry statement.

As many as 230 Special trains, which are running at present, will continue to operate. Local trains in Mumbai, which are presently being run on limited basis only on the requisition of state government, will also continue to run, it said.

The ministry further said that the occupancy of special trains is being monitored on regular basis, adding that additional special trains may be run based on the requirement.

All other regular trains and suburban trains run before lockdown, will remain suspended for the time being, it added.