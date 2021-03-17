Reliance Industries Limited refutes claims of Nita Ambani joining BHU as faculty

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Limited on Wednesday (March 17) refuted claims of Nita Ambani joining Banaras Hindu University (BHU) as a visiting faculty.

The company's statement came a day after several university students protested against the so-called "appointment" outside the Vice Chancellor's residence.

RIL clarified that Ambani has not received an invitation from BHU.

"Reports that Nita Ambani will be a visiting lecturer at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) are fake. She hasn't received an invitation from BHU," news agency ANI quoted RIL as saying.

Reports that Nita Ambani (in pic) will be a visiting lecturer at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) are fake. She hasn't received an invitation from BHU: Reliance Industries Limited spokesperson to ANI pic.twitter.com/dd8MUpER8T — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021

Some BHU students sat outside the VC's residence to mark their protest on Tuesday. They demanded that the University should not be "privatised".

The top officials of the University, including the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, came to the protest site to placate the students. In a bid to convince the students, the dean said that no such decision has been finalised yet.

Following the commotion, VC Rakesh Bhatnagar came out to discuss the matter with the students.

According to the students, Bhatnagar assured them that no such decision has been taken.

Earlier, media reports claimed that Ambani had received a proposal from the university to join as a visiting professor.

She was reportedly asked to be a part of the university’s Centre for Women Development and Studies in order to help improve the living standard of women from the Purvanchal area of Uttar Pradesh.

