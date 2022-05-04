PATNA: Priyanka Gupta, an Economics graduate from Patna University in Bihar, who recently grabbed the limelight for opening a tea stall after failing to get a job, is in news again.

Yes, you got it right! The Bihar girl is now closing her tea stall since someone has promised to help her further expand her already flourishing business.

According to media reports, some unidentified person has offered her a mini food truck for selling tea and snacks. The “chaiwali’’ has reportedly accepted the offer and decided to expand her business by selling tea and snacks using the mini food truck.

(Image Credit: ANI)

Isn’t it cool? The girl has agreed only on the condition that she will repay the entire cost of the food truck from the profit she will earn from her tea business in some time. Not only this, but Priyanka has also decided to hire professional tea makers on the food truck so that her customers can get their favourite tea.

Priyanka used to manage everything alone earlier, but she has now decided to hire more people to expand her business. Taking inspiration from Prafull Billore (an MBA Chaiwala), Priyanka had recently opened a tea stall near a women's college in Bihar's Patna after she failed to land a good job.

The 24-year-old girl appeared in many competitive exams and tried her luck in finding a job. But when she failed, she decided to go the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)" way.

Priyanka, who is from the Purnia district and has two younger brothers, used to sell - masala, chocolate and paan chai for Rs 20 each, kulhad chai for Rs 15 and cookies for Rs 10.

A picture shared by news agency ANI showed a large poster at her tea stall which read: "An initiative towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat... Chaiwali welcomes you, be infused - tea, love and happiness."

Bihar: Priyanka Gupta, an economics graduate sets up a tea stall near Women's College in Patna I did my UG in 2019 but was unable to get a job in the last 2 yrs. I took inspiration from Prafull Billore. There are many chaiwallas, why can't there be a chaiwali?, she says pic.twitter.com/8jfgwX4vSK — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2022

Aatmanirbhar Bharat is a policy concept that is actively encouraged by PM Narendra Modi, who himself used to help his father sell tea when he was a child at a railway station in Gujarat's Vadnagar.