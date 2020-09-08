Restart Shramik Special trains from Odisha to Gujarat, other states: Dharmendra Pradhan to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, for the resumption of "Shramik Special" trains from Odisha to Gujarat, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, for migrant workers to return to their workplaces.

"Keeping in mind the need to re-ignite our economy and the plight of migrant workers in Odisha who are in urgent need of a livelihood. I request your personal intervention for restarting of Shramik Special Trains from Odisha to States like Gujarat, Karnataka, and Maharashtra at the earliest," Pradhan wrote in the letter.

Indian Railways started Shramik Specials on May 1 to transport stranded migrant workers to their native states after thousands of them tried to reach home on foot due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The last Shramik Special train was operated on July 9.

Pradhan wrote that he has received a number of requests from migrant workers in Odisha who have urged that train services be started from Odisha so that they can reach their workplace.

The letter said, "As we resume our path to normalcy with the lifting of the nationwide lockdown, there is a need to resume rail services for migrant workers back to their workplace. These workers have highlighted their plight due to the unavailability of livelihood options and difficulty in travelling back to their workplace to rejoin work."

"I am informed that even though some employers are willing to offer bus transport service from Odisha, due to the prevailing monsoon conditions, a long and arduous journey via road is neither feasible nor safe," Pradhan added.

Last Thursday, the Railways had said that it has met all the existing demand of states for Shramik Special trains to ferry stranded migrant workers home, with the last service being operated on July 9.

Recently, the Railways announced 80 additional special trains which will be run from September 12. This will be in addition to the 230 trains which are currently in operation.

