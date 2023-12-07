Revanth Reddy Takes Oath, Is New Telangana Chief Minister

At Hyderabad's Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Revanth Reddy created history as he took the oath and became the first Congress chief minister of the state that was created in 2014. Reddy led his party to victory over the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in the recent Assembly polls where the the Congress won 64 seats out of 119 as against the BRS's 39. The star-studded ceremony saw Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Singh Hooda, and Mallikarjun Kharge, among others, in attendance.

Apart from Revanth Reddy, 11 ministers are taking oath. The list includes Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Damodar Raja Narasimha, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Dana Anasuya, Tummala Nageswar Rao, Konda Surekha and Jupally Krishna Rao. Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana and he took oath along with the ministers and the Chief Minister-elect.

Two days after the win, on Wednesday the Telanagana leader was in Delhi and called on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Upon his return to the state, he received a grand welcome from party supporters.

"Congratulations to Telangana's CM Designate, @revanth_anumula Under his leadership, the Congress govt will fulfil all its guarantees to the people of Telangana and build a Prajala Sarkar," Rahul Gandhi posted from his official handle on X after meeting him.

Revanth Reddy is seen as a strong critic of outgoing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and was a face of the Congress poll effort in the state and ran a spirited campaign. Earlier, he won the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in 2014 from the Kodangal seat with a vote share of 46.45 percent. In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, he again won the same seat with a vote share of 39.06 percent before losing the seat in the 2019 Telangana Assembly elections.

He left TDP and joined Congress in 2017. In June 2021, he was appointed as president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee replacing N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time, winning 64 of 119 seats.