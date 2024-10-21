RG Kar Protest: Bengal Doctors Call Off Hunger Strike After Meeting CM Mamata Banerjee
Junior doctors on Monday called off hunger strike protest after 17 Days over the RG Kar rape-murder case. Protest ends after a meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee.
Trending Photos
Junior doctors on Monday called off hunger strike protest after 17 Days over the RG Kar rape-murder case. Protest ends after a meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee.
This is a developing story.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement