Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2810014https://zeenews.india.com/india/rg-kar-protest-bengal-doctors-call-off-hunger-strike-after-meeting-cm-mamata-banerjee-2810014.html
NewsIndia
RG KAR PROTEST

RG Kar Protest: Bengal Doctors Call Off Hunger Strike After Meeting CM Mamata Banerjee

Junior doctors on Monday called off hunger strike protest after 17 Days over the RG Kar rape-murder case. Protest ends after a meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2024, 10:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RG Kar Protest: Bengal Doctors Call Off Hunger Strike After Meeting CM Mamata Banerjee

Junior doctors on Monday called off hunger strike protest after 17 Days over the RG Kar rape-murder case. Protest ends after a meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee.

This is a developing story.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete report on Lawrence Bishnoi's network
DNA Video
DNA: How did Waqf stakes claim on 250-year-old Shiva temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-veg fraud in a veg restaurant!
DNA Video
DNA: Did Uddhav accept Owaisi's offer?
DNA Video
DNA: What’s the Mystery Behind the Red Marks in Bahraich?
DNA Video
DNA: Maulana’s Controversial Statement on Bahraich Encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Will Akhilesh Yadav Take Revenge on Congress for Haryana?
DNA Video
DNA: Salman Khan - What Does Lawrence Bishnoi’s New Threat Mean?
DNA Video
DNA: Terrifying Images from the Yamuna in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Is BJP’s Move with Nayab Singh Saini a Masterstroke?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK