Bihar Assembly election 2020

RJD candidate Bittu Singh's brother gunned down in Bihar's Purnea

Deceased Beni Singh was moving from booth to booth in the constituency during the third phase of polling when he was gunned down by unknown assailants.

RJD candidate Bittu Singh's brother gunned down in Bihar's Purnea
Representational image

PATNA: Unidentified assailants on Saturday (November 7) gunned down brother of RJD nominee Bittu Singh, who is in the poll fray from Damdaha Assembly constituency in Purnea district of Bihar. 

Deceased Beni Singh was moving from booth to booth in the constituency while polling was on in the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections during the day. As he came out of a polling booth in Sarsi village, three to four assailants fired at him indiscriminately, killing him on the spot.

Supporters immediately rushed Beni to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by a team of doctors. Police sent the body for post-mortem and set up a team to nab the killers, said IANS report.

Officials in Purnea claimed that Bittu Singh has a criminal record and his younger brother too was involved in some criminal cases.

Following the crime, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Manoj Jha tweeted that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Rakshas Raj' (demon rule) was visible in Bihar.

Bihar Assembly election 2020RJDCongressmurdercrimeBihar PoliceNitish Kumar
Unlock 5.0: Places of worship likely to reopen in Maharashtra from this date
