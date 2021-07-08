Roads would be named on Kar sevaks who died during Ram Janmabhoomi movement in Uttar Pradesh, says Deputy CM Keshav Maurya

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2022, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya declared that roads would be constructed in the state in the name of Kar sevaks who lost their lives in 1990 during Ram Mandir movement in Ayodhya, ANI reported.

“Kar sevaks had come to Ayodhya in 1990 and wanted the 'darshan' of Ram Lalla. The then Samajwadi Party government had fired bullets at the unarmed Lord Ram devotees. Many had died. Today, I announce that roads would be constructed in UP in the name of all such kar sevaks,” Maurya was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Maurya gave the statement on Tuesday (July 6) during his visit to Ayodhya to lay the foundation stone of various projects.

As per Times Now report, the roads will be called “Balidani Ram Bhakt Marg”. These roads will lead towards the home of the kar sevaks with the name and picture of the deceased on a plaque.

In October 1990, several Kar sevaks were killed during an open firing incident, orders of which were purportedly given by then UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav. The Kar sevaks had marched towards Ayodhya with the demand to build a Ram temple at the site of Babri Masjid amid high-security arrangements in the city.

The deputy CM’s statement comes as Uttar Pradesh will witness high-octane Assembly elections next year. The BJP is looking to repeat its 2017 success in the polls in 2022.

