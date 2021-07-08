हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kar Sevaks

Roads would be named on Kar sevaks who died during Ram Janmabhoomi movement in Uttar Pradesh, says Deputy CM Keshav Maurya

Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya declared that roads would be constructed in the state in the name of  Kar sevaks who lost their lives in 1990 during Ram Mandir movement in Ayodhya. 

Roads would be named on Kar sevaks who died during Ram Janmabhoomi movement in Uttar Pradesh, says Deputy CM Keshav Maurya
File Photo

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2022, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya declared that roads would be constructed in the state in the name of  Kar sevaks who lost their lives in 1990 during Ram Mandir movement in Ayodhya, ANI reported. 

“Kar sevaks had come to Ayodhya in 1990 and wanted the 'darshan' of Ram Lalla. The then Samajwadi Party government had fired bullets at the unarmed Lord Ram devotees. Many had died. Today, I announce that roads would be constructed in UP in the name of all such kar sevaks,” Maurya was quoted as saying by the news agency. 

Maurya gave the statement on Tuesday (July 6) during his visit to Ayodhya to lay the foundation stone of various projects.

As per Times Now report, the roads will be called “Balidani Ram Bhakt Marg”. These roads will lead towards the home of the kar sevaks with the name and picture of the deceased on a plaque. 

In October 1990, several Kar sevaks were killed during an open firing incident, orders of which were purportedly given by then UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav. The Kar sevaks had marched towards Ayodhya with the demand to build a Ram temple at the site of Babri Masjid amid high-security arrangements in the city. 

The deputy CM’s statement comes as Uttar Pradesh will witness high-octane Assembly elections next year. The BJP is looking to repeat its 2017 success in the polls in 2022. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kar SevaksKeshav Prasad MauryaUttar PradeshAyodhya Ram Janmabhoomi
Next
Story

India reports 45,892 new COVID-19 cases, 817 deaths in last 24 hours

Must Watch

PT3M38S

Jammu and Kashmir: 4 terrorists killed in retaliatory action