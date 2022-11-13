Row over Baba Ramdev's Patanjali products - The ban and its upliftment days later

New Delhi: Authorities in Uttarakhand's Ayurvedic and Unani Services have asked Patanjali's Divya Pharmacy to halt the production of five drugs and remove advertisements in the media on Thursday, November 9, 2022. The state authority banned the production of BPgrit, Madhugrit, Thyrogrit, Lipidom and Eyegrit Gold tablets which are Patanjali Group medicines. These drugs were aggressively promoted as cures for these diseases. The Patanjali company, founded by yoga exponent Baba Ramdev, has been found in repeated violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act as per the authorities. The ban was uplifted within a few days. As per the authorities, the previous order was issued hastily, and it was an error. They have given Divya Pharmacy permission to continue producing the five medicines (products) by issuing a new order.

Reason behind the ban

All of these products advertise that they will cure the mentioned diseases. Hence, it is really crucial to check whether they cure the diseases completely or not. If any of these problems go untreated. It can be a threat to human life. As reported by an article in HT.

Also Read: ‘PM Modi came empty-handed, he will do nothing for us’: Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha

That action against Divya Pharmacy was taken in response to a complaint filed by Kerala-based ophthalmologist Dr K.V. Babu. “They had an advertisement in which they say their eye drops were useful in glaucoma, cataract and many other eye issues. If any of these issues remained untreated, they can lead to blindness. Such advertisements are a threat to human life,” quotes Dr Babu.

#पतंजलि ने 30 बरस लगाए प्रामाणिक आयुर्वेद में

अज्ञानी, स्वार्थी तत्वों के कारण सरकार आई खेद में



उत्तराखण्ड सरकार ने मानी गलती

पतंजलि की पाँचों दवाओं पर लगा बैन हटाया



Uttarakhand government accepted the error and revoked the ban on all five medicines of #Patanjali pic.twitter.com/hfjfYs0bbD November 12, 2022

Licence officer on Patanjali products

According to a letter issued by Dr G.C.S. Jangpangi, licence officer, Uttarakhand Ayurvedic and Unani Services, the pharmacy has been ordered to stop producing Divya Madhugrit, Divya Eyegrit Gold, Divya Thyrogrit, Divya BPgrit, and Divya Lipidom immediately. According to Patanjali, these medicines were used to control diabetes, eye infections, thyroid, blood pressure, and cholesterol.

“We have constituted a team that will review the formulation sheet of these drugs once the authorities at Divya Pharmacy submit the same to us. They have also been asked to submit a revised label claim to the department within a week,” Dr Jangpangi stated. He went on to say that Divya Pharmacy had been told to halt production of all five drugs until the formulation was approved by the relevant authorities.

In a statement issued by Patanjali, it said that all the products and medicines made by Divya Pharmacy are according to the prescribed standards, fulfilling all statutory processes.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Dams overflow, cities waterlogged amid heavy rains - WATCH

“We are being attacked by those who run the business of confusion and fear in the world of medicine,” a statement from the company said. It said there were clear signs of resistance from the “anti-Ayurveda drug mafia”. “We will not allow this conspiracy to succeed in any way,” the statement said, adding that Patanjali had already sent their response to the government authorities and would seek action against the complainant as issues raised by him were already resolved.

(With agencies inputs)