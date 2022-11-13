topStoriesenglish
Tamil Nadu: Dams overflow, cities waterlogged amid heavy rains - WATCH

Continuous heavy rains in Tamil Nadu caused the overflowing dams in Coimbatore and triggered the waterlogging condition in several cities.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 07:27 AM IST

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed out several parts of Tamil Nadu and triggered waterlogging conditions in several cities. The state is receiving incessant rains for 2 weeks leading and the IMD had predicted more downpours in the coming days. Due to continuous rains dams in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore in overflown.

Dams overflow amid heavy rains in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu rains cause waterlogging

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over isolated places in Tamil Nadu for November 13, 2022. The met department has also warned the fishermen not to venture along and off south Andhra Pradesh-North Tamilnadu-Puducherry coasts and adjoining Southwest and West-central Bay of Bengal on 12th and Kerala coast from November 12 - Nov 13 and Lakshadweep from Nov 12- Nov 14 and over Southeast Arabian Sea on Nov 13 - Nov 14, 2022.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala and Mahe on Nov 13 - 14 while squally weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) is likely to prevail over Lakshadweep, Maldives-Comorin area, along and off Kerala coast & adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea, predicted the met department.

