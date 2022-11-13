Tamil Nadu: Dams overflow, cities waterlogged amid heavy rains - WATCH

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed out several parts of Tamil Nadu and triggered waterlogging conditions in several cities. The state is receiving incessant rains for 2 weeks leading and the IMD had predicted more downpours in the coming days. Due to continuous rains dams in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore in overflown.

Dams overflow amid heavy rains in Tamil Nadu

#WATCH | Dams of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu overflow after heavy rainfall lashes the city (12.11) pic.twitter.com/ITG09o5c8r November 13, 2022

Tamil Nadu rains cause waterlogging

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall causes flood-like situation in Sirkali municipality of Mayiladuthurai district (12.11) pic.twitter.com/rw2wgLwGeF — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over isolated places in Tamil Nadu for November 13, 2022. The met department has also warned the fishermen not to venture along and off south Andhra Pradesh-North Tamilnadu-Puducherry coasts and adjoining Southwest and West-central Bay of Bengal on 12th and Kerala coast from November 12 - Nov 13 and Lakshadweep from Nov 12- Nov 14 and over Southeast Arabian Sea on Nov 13 - Nov 14, 2022.

Isolated heavy rainfall over interior Tamil Nadu on 13th and Kerala & Mahe on 13th & 14th November. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 12, 2022

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala and Mahe on Nov 13 - 14 while squally weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) is likely to prevail over Lakshadweep, Maldives-Comorin area, along and off Kerala coast & adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea, predicted the met department.