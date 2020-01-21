RPF busts major railway e-ticketing racket; kingpin traced to Dubai

NEW DELHI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has busted a major multi-crore e-ticketing racket and arrested some persons in this connection.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Railway Protection Force (RPF) DG Arun Kumat said, ''We're a step ahead in operation against e-ticketing racket. We've unearthed an organised gang. Its kingpin is probably sitting in Dubai. We're investigating the members of the gang, the manner in which the money is going to banks and some companies.''

According to the RPF Director-General, those arrested in this connection had hacked the railway website and forged its ticket booking software to book e-tickets.

The e-ticketing racket has its roots in Dubai, Pakistan and Bangladesh. One Hamid Ashraf, the alleged kingpin of the e-ticketing racket busted by the RPF, was earlier arrested by the CBI.

Hamid, who is said to be a resident of Basti district in Uttar Pradesh, is currently based in Dubai and believed to be operating the fake e-ticketing racket from there.

Gulam Mustafa (26), a native of Jharkhand, and his close aide Hanumantharaju M (37), a resident of Peenya, are the two other accused arrested by the RPF in this connection.

During his questioning, Mustafa revealed that in 2017, he had created an Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) agent ID to book an e-ticket.

He later joined hands with the other accused and hacked the railway booking portal and created several fake IDs and started booking e-tickets illegally.

Due to the illegal booking of tickets, the Indian Railways incurred losses running in several crores.

Live TV

Mustafa also possessed a Pakistan-based software to hack central government websites, bank accounts etc. He had gained access to several government websites and other banned websites.

Mustafa had created hundreds of IRCTC IDs to book tickets and sell them. According to Railway officials, it takes two minutes to book one ticket and if the counter is open at 11 am, within 10 to 15 seconds, the accused used to book nearly 150 to 200 tickets.

The cash generated by selling e-tickets were routed to Dubai, Pakistan and Bangladesh through the Hawala network and used in anti-India activities.

During the operation, the RPF also seized software for creating fake Aadhar and pan cards and other government documents.

The efforts are on to nab all the accused, the RPF DG said.