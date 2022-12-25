topStoriesenglish
RPSC 2ND GRADE PAPER LEAK

RPSC 2nd Grade 2022 Group C exam for General Knowledge in January 23, check details

RPSC 2nd Grade exam 2022: General Knowlegde paper for Group C to be held on January 29, 2023, scroll down to check more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 10:37 AM IST

RPSC 2nd Grade Exam 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Comission on Saturday cancelled the RPSC 2nd Grade exam 2022 for General Knowlege after the paper was leaked before the examination. According to th official notice released by commission, the exam will now be conducted on January 29, 2023. 

Realeasing the official notice the RPSC Ajmer wrote, "December 24, 2022 Second Grade exam for Group C for General Knowledge has been cancelled due to some indispensable reasons. The above mentioned exam will now be conducted on January 29, 2023 and the schedule for the examination wll be released soon."

The RPSC 2nd-grade paper 2022 was circulated on social media before its commencement, pushing the authorities to cancel the exam. The exam was scheduled from 9 am to 11 pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Forty-six candidates have been debarred from appearing for the 2nd-grade teacher examination and any exam related to Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

While talking to ANI, Leader of Opposition GC Kataria said, "Rajasthan government should understand the pain of students` parents who spend hard-earned money to educate children.""The system needs a change. UPSC papers never get leaked. Due to political shelter, they get the courage to leak paper here. It`s the government`s negligence," Kataria added. 

RPSC 2nd Grade paper leakRPSC 2nd Exam 2022RPSC Exams 2022rpsc.rajasthan.gov.inRajasthanPaper leak

