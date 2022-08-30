RPSC Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has invited applications for Assistant Engineer (Civil), Revenue Officer (Grade II) and Executive officer (Grade IV) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above-mentioned posts on the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till September 27.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Rpsc is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up 118 vacant posts of which 41 are of Assistant Emgineer (Civil), 14 of Revenue Officer (Grade II) and 63 of Executive officer (Grade IV).

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Starting of online application: August 29, 2022

Last date to apply for RPSC vacancies: September 27, 2022

ALSO READ- FCI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Manager posts, check salary and more here

RPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Engineer-Civil: B.E.(Civil) from a University established by law in India or qualifications declared equivalent thereto by the Government

Revenue Officer Grade II:Graduate in any discipline from a University established by law in India.

Executive Officer Grade IV: Graduate in any discipline from a University established by law in India.

RPSC Recruitment 2022- official Notification

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

As per the RPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification the Minimum age for candidates to apply for above mentioned posts is 18 years and maximum 40 Yrs as on January 1, 2023.

ALSO READ- IB Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts, check salary, vacancies & more

Here's how to apply for RPSC Recruitment 2022

Candidates can now apply for posts through the online mode with the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from 29 August 2022 to 27 September 2022.