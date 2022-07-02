RRB Recruitment 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the exam date for Group D posts. As per the official notice, the single-stage computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted tentatively from 17th August 2022 and will be held in several phases. The RRB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up over 1 lakh vacancies under Level 1 of 7th CPC matrix in various units of Indian Railways.

“In pursuance of Sub-clause (ii) of Clause (b) of Sub-section (4) of Section 4 of Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 (as amended) read with Rule 5 of the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020, the Railway Recruitment Boards are allowed to perform Aadhaar Authentication, on a voluntary basis, for establishing the identity of each candidate to avoid impersonation and other malpractices during the examination and to ensure fair conduct of examination.” RRB stated in the official notification.

ALSO READ- CBSE Board Results 2022: Official shares 10th, 12th result DATE- Check details

Candidates must notice that an Aadhaar based Biometric Authentication will be carried out before/during course of the Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). For further details visit the official websites of RRB-rbcdg.gov.in.

