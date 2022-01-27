हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RRB-NTPC exam row

RRB-NTPC exam row: ‘Ensure elections are held on issues of your employment’, Priyanka Gandhi tells railway job aspirants

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Don't get afraid. Ensure that elections are held on your issues of your employment. The government did not give you job but commit atrocities on you and suppress you." 

RRB-NTPC exam row: 'Ensure elections are held on issues of your employment', Priyanka Gandhi tells railway job aspirants
File Photo

Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday spoke to students who were allegedly beaten by the police during their protest against alleged irregularities in a railway recruitment exam in Prayagraj.

"Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has talked to students taking competitive exams," a party statement issued here said.

During the interaction, Priyanka assured the students that she would raise their voice from all forums.

"Don't get afraid. Ensure that elections are held on your issues of your employment. The government did not give you job but commit atrocities on you and suppress you," Priyanka, according to the statement, said.

"When leaders come to you for vote, fix their answerability. The solution to deal with recruitment processes that are held for years is preparation of a job calendar. We have talked about job calendar in our youth manifesto," she said. Priyanka also assured students she will visit them in Prayagraj.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had on Wednesday arrested two people and lodged a case against around 1,000 unidentified persons in connection with the alleged rioting and blocking of the railway track by some job aspirants.

Six policemen were also suspended with immediate effect for using "unnecessary force" during the incident, which took place on Tuesday. A senior police official had told reporters in Prayagraj that it appears that the accused had taken "money from some political parties" to create the unrest.

Priyanka had condemned the use of force against job aspirants after the video of the incident surfaced on social media.

