CLAT 2021: Candidates now allowed to choose test centre, check list and other details here

New Delhi: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released an updated list of test centres for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 examination. The candidates who are appearing in the CLAT 2021 need to note that now they can change their preference of the test centre by visiting the official CLAT consortium admission portal.

The CLAT 2021 is scheduled to take place on July 23 between 2 and 4 pm. The centres can be updated on the portal till July 4, 2021.

Here’s step-by-step process to update your centre:

Step 1: Open official CLAT consortium admission portal

Step 2: Log in to the portal

Step 3: Click on ‘Edit Application’

Step 4: Click on ‘Preferences’ tab

Step 5: Update the test centre preferences

Step 6: Click on ‘Next’

Step 7: Click on “Agree” to the declaration

Step 8: Click ‘Save Form’ and exit

There have been an addition of 18 new test centres for CLAT 2021. Now candidates can also opt for Amrawati (Maharashtra), Chittor/Tirupathi, Cuttack, Gwalior, Hooghly, Hubli / Dharwad, Kanyakumari, Kottayam, Kurnool, Mangalore, Meerut, Puducherry, Rajahmundry, Salem, Surat, Tirunelveli, Vadodara, Vellore centre.

This decision to increase the number of examination centres comes in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This decision was taken in order to reduce the travel of applicants, their respective parents/ guardians, and also to reduce the number of candidates on test centres”, said the official notice.

