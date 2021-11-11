Rural people in Uttar Pradesh are being motivated to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the earliest

Lucknow: In order to speed up the pace of vaccination even further in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government has been working on a mission mode. Encouraging people to get vaccinated at the earliest, Cluster Approach 2.0 has been started, under which, special teams have been made in rural areas which visit door-to-door and make people aware to get vaccine cover.

Ensuring 100 percent of people get vaccinated with the second dose, Manoj Shukla, GM (Vaccination) of National Health Mission (NHM), UP informed that door-to-door call slips are being sent to get the first and second doses of vaccination to achieve the target set by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He said, “Vaccination booths have been set up in the area as per the convenience of the people, in which the first and second doses are being given.”

CM Yogi, while directing to speed up the pace of vaccination in the state, has set a target of giving the first dose of COVID-19 to 100 percent people by the end of November. So far, more than 13.62 crore people have been vaccinated in UP, out of which 10.03 crore have been given the first dose and 3.58 crore have been inoculated with the second dose.

Teams are going from village to village in Uttar Pradesh and giving call slips (containing information of place and date of vaccination) to the people. Before the arrival of the vaccination team in the cluster, the cluster mobilization teams are clearing out the misconceptions related to the COVID-19 vaccine among the people and motivating them to get vaccinated.

Two quick response teams have been activated to manage any adverse events during vaccination in the cluster. CM instructed to follow all the necessary COVID-19 protocol in all the religious and cultural programmes to be organized in other districts including Panchkosi and 14 Kosi Parikrama starting from November 14 in Ayodhya, Dev Deepawali in Varanasi and Dadri Mela in Ballia on November 19.

It is worth mentioning that due to the collective efforts of the Yogi Government, Uttar Pradesh is getting global appreciation in COVID-19 management today and in terms of testing and vaccination, Uttar Pradesh is at the top position in India.

