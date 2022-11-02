Sachin Pilot slams Ashok Gehlot loyalists, asks Mallikarjun Kharge to 'take action against indiscipline'

New Delhi: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday (November 2, 2022) urged his new party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to "take action" against those who triggered the recent political crisis in Rajasthan. The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said only 13 months were left for the assembly elections in the state and whatever decisions are to be taken, like the CLP meeting, the AICC would take them very soon.

In the run-up to the nomination for Congress president election, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was forced to bow out of the process after several party MLAs supporting him did not attend a Congress Legislature Party meeting.

"Congress is an old party... I request the new president to take action against indiscipline," Pilot said.

"As far as Rajasthan is concerned, a CLP meeting called on September 25 couldn't be held. AICC considered it a matter of indiscipline...Rules same for all. So, if indiscipline occurred and replies were given, action should be taken. I believe party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will take a decision soon," he added.

Notices were issued to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal, chief whip and PHED Minister Mahesh Joshi and RTDC chairman Dharmendra Rathore after MLAs of the Ashok Gehlot camp skipped a CLP meeting on September 25 and held a parallel one at Dhariwal's residence against any move by the party to make Sachin Pilot the new chief minister.

In July 2020, the then Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, along with 18 of his supporting MLAs, had revolted against the leadership of Gehlot.

Meanwhile, Pilot also commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising Ashok Gehlot at a programme on Tuesday and said that it was "interesting" and that it "should not be taken lightly".