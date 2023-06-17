'Sachin Pilot's New Party...': Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Dotasra's Big Statement

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra visited Sikar today on a one-day tour. During a public hearing at his residence, the villagers from his constituency, Laxmangarh, honored Govind Singh Dotasra by presenting him with a garland and a turban, appreciating the development works being carried out in Laxmangarh. Addressing the villagers, Govind Singh Dotasra said, "You tell me the work, and I will ensure there is no shortage in development activities. I have already initiated various projects in the region, and whatever work you suggest for development, I will ensure it is accomplished."

Big Statement Regarding Sachin Pilot

In a conversation with journalists, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra stated that no one is forming a separate party with Sachin Pilot; it is merely a rumour. "We will fight the elections together, and our government will return to power," he said. The BJP claims that this government will be defeated, but we will break records and repeat history. "The people will bless us again, and we will form the government once more to serve the public," he said further

Referring to the Laxmangarh constituency, he mentioned that he has undertaken numerous developmental projects in the area, and the public has greatly benefited from various welfare schemes implemented by the state government. "We have worked, and the people are with us. As for the BJP, their disintegration is evident. They are divided into fragments. Through the Chief Minister's Chiranjeevi Nishulk Yojana, education, healthcare, electricity, and many other development projects, we have worked, and today, the public is reaping the benefits of all these schemes. The top 10 welfare programs of the state government have greatly benefited the common people."