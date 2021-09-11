हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
farm laws

SAD to observe September 17 as 'black day' to protest against enactment of Centre’s three farm laws

SAD party workers will also take out a protest march from Gurdwara Rakabganj to parliament on September 17 demanding repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.

SAD to observe September 17 as &#039;black day&#039; to protest against enactment of Centre’s three farm laws
File Photo

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal will observe September 17 as "black day" on the completion of one year of the enactment of the Centre's three farm laws, a party statement said.
The party workers will also take out a protest march from Gurdwara Rakabganj to parliament on the day demanding repeal of the laws.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of SAD MLAs, party district presidents and members of the core committee. Party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal presided over the meeting, the statement said.

SAD vice president Daljit Singh Cheema said party leaders and workers along with farmers of Punjab will participate in the protest march and appealed to everyone to be a part of it wholeheartedly.

He said before beginning the protest march, 'ardas' (prayer) will be performed for repeal of the three farm laws.

Cheema also said that the Akali Dal is the only political party which "sacrificed" ministership and alliance for the cause of farmers, whereas others only claimed to have resignation letters in their pockets which were never tendered.

He said the SAD has "stood like a rock" with farmers and will continue to do so till the "black laws" are not repealed.

Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned as Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, while the Akali Dal had quit the National Democratic Alliance over the contentious laws last year.

