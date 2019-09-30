Sale of Electoral Bonds at authorised SBI branches from Tuesday

The government on Monday announced the 12th phase of the sale of electoral bonds that could be used to make donations to political parties, ahead of the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. The State Bank of India (SBI) has been authorised to issue and encash the electoral bonds through its 29 authorized branches from October 1-10.

The voting will take place in Maharashtra and Haryana on October 21 and counting will be held on October 24. Electoral bonds are donated to any eligible political party by any Indian citizen or company in an effort to bring transparency in political funding.

As per provisions of the scheme, the bonds may be purchased by a person who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India. A person being an individual can buy Electoral Bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals and only selective political parties shall be eligible to receive the Electoral Bonds. The Electoral Bonds shall be encashed by an eligible party only through a bank account with the authorized bank.

A party which has secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last General Election to the Legislative Assembly of the state are eligible.

It may be noted that the bonds shall be valid for fifteen days from the date of issue and no payment shall be made to any payee party if the bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period. The electoral bond deposited by an eligible party in its account shall be credited on the same day.

Here is the full list of all the branches:

1. Delhi New Delhi Main Branch,

11, Parliament Street, New Delhi – 110001

00691

2. Haryana, Punjab

and Chandigarh

Chandigarh Main Branch,

SCO 43-48, Banking Square,

Sector-17B, Chandigarh, State: Chandigarh,

Pin : 160017

00628

3. Himachal

Pradesh

Shimla Main Branch

Near Kali Bari Temple, The Mall, Shimla

Himachal Pradesh, District : Shimla

State: Himachal Pradesh, Pin : 171003

00718

4. Jammu and

Kashmir

Badami Bagh (Srinagar) Branch

Badami BaghCantonment, Srinagar, Kashmir

District : Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

Dist : Badgam, State: Jammu & Kashmir

Pin : 190001

02295

5. Uttarakhand Dehra Dun Main Branch

4, Convent Road, Dehradun

Uttarakhand , State: Uttarakhand Pin : 248001

00630

6. Gujarat, Dadar &

Nagar Haveli

and Daman & Diu

Gandhinagar Branch, I Floor,

Zonal Office, Sector 10 B Gandhinagar

Distt: Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Pin:382010.

01355

7. Madhya

Pradesh

Bhopal Main Branch,

T.T.Nagar,Bhopal-462003, Bhopal,

Madhya Pradesh, District : Bhopal,

State: Madhya Pradesh. Pin : 462003

01308

8. Chhattisgarh Raipur Main Branch

P.B.N0.29/61, JaistambhChowk, Raipur,

District : Raipur, State : Chhatisgarh

Pin: 492001

00461

9. Rajasthan Jaipur Main Branch, P.B.No.72,

Sanganeri Gate, Jaipur, Rajasthan

District :Jaipur, State: Rajasthan.

Pin : 302003

00656

10 Maharashtra Mumbai Main Branch,

Mumbai SamacharMarg

Horniman Circle, Fort, Mumbai,

Maharashtra Pin : 400001

00300

11. Goa, Lakshadweep Panaji Branch

Opp : Hotel Mandovi, Dayanand,

DayanandBandodkar Marg,

Panaji, Goa . District : North Goa, State : Goa,

Pin: 403001

00509

12. Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Main Branch,

TarawaliKothi, Motimahal Marg,

Hazratganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

District : Lucknow, State: Uttar Pradesh

Pin: 226001

00125

13. Odisha Bhubaneswar Main Branch

P.B.No.14, Bhubaneswar

00041

Bhubaneswar, Orissa. District : Khurda

State: Odisha, Pin : 751001

14. West Bengal and

Andaman

& Nicobar

Kolkata Main Branch,

SamriddhiBhawan

1, Strand Road, Kolkata, West Bengal,

District:Kolkata. State: West Bengal.

Pin : 700001

00001

15. Bihar Patna Main Branch

West Gandhi Maidhan, Patna, Bihar.

Pin: 800001

00152

16. Jharkhand Ranchi Branch

Court Compound, Ranchi

Jharkhand, District : Ranchi,

State: Jharkhand, Pin : 834001

00167

17. Sikkim Gangtok Branch

M G Marg, Gangtok SIKKIM

Dist: East Sikkim, State : Sikkim Pin : 737101

00232

18. Arunachal

Pradesh

ltanagar Branch

TI Marg,VIP Road Bank Tinali, ltanagar,

Arunachal Pradesh

District : Papumpare

State : Arunachal Pradesh Pin : 791111

06091

19. Nagaland Kohima Branch

Near deputy commissioner's office

Kohima, Nagaland, Pin: 797001

00214

20. Assam Guwahati Branch,

Pan Bazar,

MG Road, Kamrup, Guwahati. Pin: 781001

00078

21. Manipur lmphal Branch

M G Avenue, lmphal west, Manipur, Pin: 795001

00092

22. Meghalaya Shillong Branch

MG road, Near General PO

Shillong, District: Khasi Hills (E), Meghalaya

Pin: 793001

00181

23. Mizoram Aizawl Branch

Solomns cave

District: Aizawl. Mizoram, Pin: 796001

01539

24. Tripura Agartala Branch

Hari Ganga Basak Road,

Agartala, District: Tripura (W), Tripura Pin: 799001

00002

25. Andhra

Pradesh

Visakhapatnam Branch

Rednam Gardens, Jail Road, Junction,

Opp. Pages/Vodaphone Off ,

Visakhapatnam, Visakhapatnam

District: Visakhapatnam, State : Andhra Pradesh

Pin : 530002

00952

26. Telangana Hyderabad Main Branch

Bank Street, Koti, Hyderabad.

District : Hyderabad, State: Telangana

Pin: 500095

00847

27. Tamil Nadu and

Puducherry

Chennai Main Branch

336/166, Thambuchetty Street, Parrys,

Chennai. State: Tamil Nadu Pin : 600001

00800

28. Karnataka Bengaluru Main Branch,

Post Bag No.5310,

St. Marks Road, Bangalore, District : Bangalore Urban,

State : Karnataka, Pin : 560001

00813

29. Kerala Thiruvananthapuram Branch

P.B.No.14, M.G.Road,

Thiruvananthapuram,District : Trivandrum,

State: Kerala. Pin : 695001

00941