Sale of Electoral Bonds at authorised SBI branches from Tuesday

The government on Monday announced the 12th phase of the sale of electoral bonds that could be used to make donations to political parties, ahead of the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. The State Bank of India (SBI) has been authorised to issue and encash the electoral bonds through its 29 authorized branches from October 1-10.
The voting will take place in Maharashtra and Haryana on October 21 and counting will be held on October 24. Electoral bonds are donated to any eligible political party by any Indian citizen or company in an effort to bring transparency in political funding.
As per provisions of the scheme, the bonds may be purchased by a person who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India. A person being an individual can buy Electoral Bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals and only selective political parties shall be eligible to receive the Electoral Bonds. The Electoral Bonds shall be encashed by an eligible party only through a bank account with the authorized bank.
A party which has secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last General Election to the Legislative Assembly of the state are eligible.
It may be noted that the bonds shall be valid for fifteen days from the date of issue and no payment shall be made to any payee party if the bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period. The electoral bond deposited by an eligible party in its account shall be credited on the same day.
Here is the full list of all the branches:
1. Delhi New Delhi Main Branch,
11, Parliament Street, New Delhi – 110001
00691
2. Haryana, Punjab
and Chandigarh
Chandigarh Main Branch,
SCO 43-48, Banking Square,
Sector-17B, Chandigarh, State: Chandigarh,
Pin : 160017
00628
3. Himachal
Pradesh
Shimla Main Branch
Near Kali Bari Temple, The Mall, Shimla
Himachal Pradesh, District : Shimla
State: Himachal Pradesh, Pin : 171003
00718
4. Jammu and
Kashmir
Badami Bagh (Srinagar) Branch
Badami BaghCantonment, Srinagar, Kashmir
District : Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir
Dist : Badgam, State: Jammu & Kashmir
Pin : 190001
02295
5. Uttarakhand Dehra Dun Main Branch
4, Convent Road, Dehradun
Uttarakhand , State: Uttarakhand Pin : 248001
00630
6. Gujarat, Dadar &
Nagar Haveli
and Daman & Diu
Gandhinagar Branch, I Floor,
Zonal Office, Sector 10 B Gandhinagar
Distt: Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Pin:382010.
01355
7. Madhya
Pradesh
Bhopal Main Branch,
T.T.Nagar,Bhopal-462003, Bhopal,
Madhya Pradesh, District : Bhopal,
State: Madhya Pradesh. Pin : 462003
01308
8. Chhattisgarh Raipur Main Branch
P.B.N0.29/61, JaistambhChowk, Raipur,
District : Raipur, State : Chhatisgarh
Pin: 492001
00461
9. Rajasthan Jaipur Main Branch, P.B.No.72,
Sanganeri Gate, Jaipur, Rajasthan
District :Jaipur, State: Rajasthan.
Pin : 302003
00656
10 Maharashtra Mumbai Main Branch,
Mumbai SamacharMarg
Horniman Circle, Fort, Mumbai,
Maharashtra Pin : 400001
00300
11. Goa, Lakshadweep Panaji Branch
Opp : Hotel Mandovi, Dayanand,
DayanandBandodkar Marg,
Panaji, Goa . District : North Goa, State : Goa,
Pin: 403001
00509
12. Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Main Branch,
TarawaliKothi, Motimahal Marg,
Hazratganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
District : Lucknow, State: Uttar Pradesh
Pin: 226001
00125
13. Odisha Bhubaneswar Main Branch
P.B.No.14, Bhubaneswar
00041
Bhubaneswar, Orissa. District : Khurda
State: Odisha, Pin : 751001
14. West Bengal and
Andaman
& Nicobar
Kolkata Main Branch,
SamriddhiBhawan
1, Strand Road, Kolkata, West Bengal,
District:Kolkata. State: West Bengal.
Pin : 700001
00001
15. Bihar Patna Main Branch
West Gandhi Maidhan, Patna, Bihar.
Pin: 800001
00152
16. Jharkhand Ranchi Branch
Court Compound, Ranchi
Jharkhand, District : Ranchi,
State: Jharkhand, Pin : 834001
00167
17. Sikkim Gangtok Branch
M G Marg, Gangtok SIKKIM
Dist: East Sikkim, State : Sikkim Pin : 737101
00232
18. Arunachal
Pradesh
ltanagar Branch
TI Marg,VIP Road Bank Tinali, ltanagar,
Arunachal Pradesh
District : Papumpare
State : Arunachal Pradesh Pin : 791111
06091
19. Nagaland Kohima Branch
Near deputy commissioner's office
Kohima, Nagaland, Pin: 797001
00214
20. Assam Guwahati Branch,
Pan Bazar,
MG Road, Kamrup, Guwahati. Pin: 781001
00078
21. Manipur lmphal Branch
M G Avenue, lmphal west, Manipur, Pin: 795001
00092
22. Meghalaya Shillong Branch
MG road, Near General PO
Shillong, District: Khasi Hills (E), Meghalaya
Pin: 793001
00181
23. Mizoram Aizawl Branch
Solomns cave
District: Aizawl. Mizoram, Pin: 796001
01539
24. Tripura Agartala Branch
Hari Ganga Basak Road,
Agartala, District: Tripura (W), Tripura Pin: 799001
00002
25. Andhra
Pradesh
Visakhapatnam Branch
Rednam Gardens, Jail Road, Junction,
Opp. Pages/Vodaphone Off ,
Visakhapatnam, Visakhapatnam
District: Visakhapatnam, State : Andhra Pradesh
Pin : 530002
00952
26. Telangana Hyderabad Main Branch
Bank Street, Koti, Hyderabad.
District : Hyderabad, State: Telangana
Pin: 500095
00847
27. Tamil Nadu and
Puducherry
Chennai Main Branch
336/166, Thambuchetty Street, Parrys,
Chennai. State: Tamil Nadu Pin : 600001
00800
28. Karnataka Bengaluru Main Branch,
Post Bag No.5310,
St. Marks Road, Bangalore, District : Bangalore Urban,
State : Karnataka, Pin : 560001
00813
29. Kerala Thiruvananthapuram Branch
P.B.No.14, M.G.Road,
Thiruvananthapuram,District : Trivandrum,
State: Kerala. Pin : 695001
00941