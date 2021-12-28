Zee Exclusive: Samajwadi Party has no link with Piyush Jain, says Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday (December 28) denied any connection between his party and Kanpur-based perfume trader Piyush Jain, who was arrested by GST officials over tax evasion charges.

In an exclusive interview with Zee News, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister claimed that the BJP has links with Jain.

Here are the key points from Akhilesh Yadav’s interview:

1. SP has no link with Piyush Jain. BJP leaders have a relationship with Piyush Jain and he funds the saffron party.

2. Piyush Jain has nothing to do with Samajwadi perfume. Samajwadi Attar (perfume) was launched by SP MLC Pushpraj Jain and not Piyush Jain.

3. There is no bigger liar than the BJP and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Prime Minister and Home Minister are also lying.

4. SP had laid the foundation stone of Kanpur Metro, Venkaiah Naidu and Murli Manohar Joshi were present on the stage in Kanpur with me. Pictures do not lie, if PM cannot trust SP, he should ask Naidu.

5. BJP wants to defame SP before the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

6. Reacting to Amit Shah's ABCD remark on SP, Yadav said that Yogi did not do any work in UP, he should be taught ABCD.

7. SP will form government in the upcoming polls with absolute majority.

8. If the SP government is formed, those people who have died due to animal attack will get a compensation of Rs 5 lakh. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the family of the victims of cycle accident.

9. Remove the officials with BJP mindset before the elections, many officers work as BJP workers, without removing such officers, fair elections are not possible.

