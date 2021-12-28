For Samajwadi Party, A means 'Apradh, Aatank', B means...: Amit Shah in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (December 28) took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party and said their “ABCD is different”.

Addressing a public meeting at GIC Ground in Hardoi ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Shah, as quoted by ANI, said, “ABCD of the Samajwadi Party is different. For them A means 'Apradh and Aatank', B means 'Bhai-Bhatijavad', C means 'Corruption' and D means 'Danga'.”

ABCD of the Samajwadi Party is different. For them A means 'Apradh and Aatank', B means 'Bhai-Bhatijavad', C means 'Corruption' and D means 'Danga': Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public rally in Hardoi pic.twitter.com/0piqlnBOMr — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2021

Further, he alleged the previous governments of SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) did not work for the development of all sections. “Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party never thought about the development of all sections of the society. But Modi ji worked towards 'Sabka saath, Sabka vikas',” he added.

Shah was scheduled to address three rallies as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' in UP ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.

BJP's Uttar Pradesh media co-incharge, Himanshu Dubey had said on Monday, “Shah will address a public meeting at 12 noon at GIC Ground in Hardoi, at 2 pm at Awas Vikas Maidan in Omnagar in Sultanpur and at 4 pm at Vibhuti Narayan Government Inter College Ground in Bhadohi's Gyanpur.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Kanpur today to inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project. The 9 km long section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project stretches from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel. He was also seen taking a ride with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the Kanpur Metro.

Modi has been on an inauguration spree in UP where BJP is seeking another term in the upcoming polls to 403- Assembly seats.

Moreover, the PM also attended the 54th Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV