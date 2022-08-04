NewsIndia
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan admitted to hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was admitted to an ICU at a private hospital in Lucknow on Wednesday (August 3) night.

  • Azam Khan has been hospitalised in Lucknow.
  • SP MLA Khan's condition is stable.
  • Azam Khan has been out on bail in several cases since May.

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been hospitalised in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow for treatment of pneumonia. As per PTI, the senior SP MLA was admitted to an ICU in Medanta Hospital on Wednesday (August 3) night.

74-year-old Khan had complained of breathlessness, after which he was examined by doctors who diagnosed him with pneumonia. "All tests were carried out on Thursday and Azam Khan, 74, is in ICU following infection in lungs. A critical care team is looking after him and he is under observation. His condition is stable and under control," a bulletin by the private hospital said, according to IANS. 

In June, when Azam Khan was admitted to Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for a routine check-up, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had visited him and shared pictures from the hospital. 

Meanwhile, trouble brewed for Khan, who has been out on bail since May, after the Supreme Court on July 25 rejected a plea filed by him challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court refusing to quash the chargesheet in the fake birth certificate case of his MLA son Abdullah Azam Khan. Azam Khan, a 10-term MLA from the Rampur Assembly constituency, was lodged in jail for 27 months in connection with several cases in Uttar Pradesh till the apex court granted him bail in May. 

(With agency inputs)

