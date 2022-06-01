New Delhi: Amid reports of discontentment, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday (June 1) visited MLA and senior party leader Azam Khan at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. Sharing pictures with Khan from the hospital, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister wrote, "Praying for good health...Get well soon." The Rampur MLA was admitted to the Medicine Department of the hospital on Sunday for a routine medical check-up, PTI reported.

"Akhilesh Yadav visited the hospital and met Azam Khan who is admitted at the facility," a hospital source told the news agency. The hospital sources had earlier said that Khan was "perfectly stable".

The SP chief’s visit gains significance in the backdrop of reports of differences between him and Khan. On May 22, Azam Khan, his son and MLA Abdullah Azam and Shivpal Yadav had skipped the Samajwadi Party MLAs meeting called by Akhilesh Yadav. The SP had said Khan missed the meeting due to health reasons.

Khan's absence had come amid the speculations of his discontentment with the SP chief. The Rampur MLA's media in-charge Fasahat Ali Khan had accused Yadav of ignoring Khan while he was lodged in jail and also the Muslim community. He had alleged that the former UP CM met the Rampur MLA only once and made no attempt for his release in the past 27 months. Khan, who had 89 cases against him and got bail in 88 of them, walked out of jail on May 20 after the Supreme Court granted interim bail a day earlier in a case of cheating regarding Rampur’s Kotwali police station. The rumors of Khan's dejection were strengthened when he did not meet SP leader Ravidas Mehrotra in jail but had met Congress leader Pramod Krishnam later.

(With agency inputs)