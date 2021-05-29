हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in critical condition, on oxygen support in Lucknow hospital

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is on oxygen support and his condition is critical, informed Medanta Hospital, Lucknow on Saturday (May 29, 2021).

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in critical condition, on oxygen support in Lucknow hospital
File Photo

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is on oxygen support and his condition is critical, informed Medanta Hospital, Lucknow on Saturday (May 29, 2021).

"Condition of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is critical. He is on oxygen support," said Medanta Hospital, Lucknow.

Azam Khan was shifted to Lucknow’s Medanta Hospital from Sitapur jail on May 9 where he is undergoing treatment for the coronavirus disease. His son Abdullah Khan was also shifted to the same hospital.

The father-son duo was tested positive for COVID-19 on April 30. Azam Khan’s health suddenly deteriorated on May 9 following which he along with his son was sent to Lucknow by an ambulance.

Earlier, on May 2, the jail administration reportedly tried to convince Azam Khan for treatment at Lucknow's King George's Medical University but the SP leader refused to move out of the jail. He was later convinced and officials confirmed in the evening that he along with his son were headed to Lucknow's Medanta Hospital.

The Samajwadi Party leader has been lodged in Sitapur jail since February last year with more than a hundred cases registered against him. Additionally, his son, Abdullah Khan, has also been lodged in Sitapur jail in several cases filed against him.

