Nawab Malik

Sameer Wankhede's father files defamation suit against NCP leader Nawab Malik

NCP leader Nawab Malik have slammed Mohit Kamboj by calling him the mastermind and partner of Sameer Wankhede in demanding ransom.

Mumbai: Dnyandev Wankhede, the father of NCB Mumbai Zonal director Sameer Wankhede has filed a defamation suit against Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in the Bombay High Court on Sunday (November 7, 2021).

Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik have slammed Mohit Kamboj by calling him the mastermind and partner of Sameer Wankhede in demanding ransom.

Earlier, Malik had alleged that Wankhede was born a Muslim but he forged documents, including a caste certificate, to pass off as a Scheduled Caste (SC) person to get recruitment under quota after clearing the UPSC exams.

ALSO READ | Sameer Wankhede part of plot to 'kidnap' Aryan Khan, claims Nawab Malik

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals and Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case. 

Nawab MalikSameer WankhedeAryan KhanAryan Khan drugs case
