Sameer Wankhede part of plot to 'kidnap' Aryan Khan, claims Nawab Malik

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Sunday alleged that NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede was part of a plot to "kidnap" Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking to reporters, Malik alleged that BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya was the "mastermind" of the plot.

He further claimed that Wankhede had met Bharatiya at a graveyard in suburban Oshiwara.

Addressing the press conference. https://t.co/EJyi8ExRAH — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 7, 2021

Aryan Khan was last month arrested following a raid led by Wankhede on a cruise ship from which drugs were allegedly seized.

Malik has repeatedly termed the cruise drugs bust case as "fake" and levelled a series of allegations against Wankhede.

Earlier on Saturday, Mohit Bharatiya had alleged that one Sunil Patil from Dhule, "who is closely associated with NCP leaders including former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh", is the mastermind of the cruise drug bust episode in which Aryan Khan is an accused.

Bharatiya also alleged that Deshmukh had met a drug peddler and Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's aide Chinku Pathan at the Sahyadri state guest house here when a strict lockdown was in force.

BIGGEST EXPOSE in the history of Maharashtra in this Press Conference

प्रेस वार्ता: महाराष्ट्र के इतिहास का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा https://t.co/avVBCnutBn — Mohit Bharatiya ( Mohit Kamboj ) (@mohitbharatiya_) November 6, 2021

Bharatiya, a former general secretary of Mumbai BJP, also claimed that Kiran Gosavi, a witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case, is an associate of Sunil Patil.

He claimed Patil had been in touch with Sam D'Souza and Gosavi since October 1 before the cruise ship was raided by the NCB.

Malik, however, termed the allegations an "unsuccessful attempt by (NCB Mumbai zonal director) Sameer Wankhede's private army to misguide and divert the attention from the truth".

An independent witness and Gosavi's bodyguard Prabhakar Sail had last month claimed that he had overheard Gosavi discussing a Rs 25 crore pay-off deal over the phone with D'Souza, including Rs 8 crore for Sameer Wankhede after Aryan Khan was arrested.

Wankhede had denied all the allegations against him.

Live TV