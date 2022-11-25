Sandeep Bharadwaj suicide case: BJP alleges AAP of abetting suicide by denying ticket, Manish Sisodia responds

New Delhi: Amid allegations posed by the Bharatiya Janata Party of abetting suicide on the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, a day after AAP trade wing secretary Sandeep Bharadwaj was found hanging in his house, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia refuted the claims and said that it is extremely wrong to connect the unfortunate death with a ticket. This comes after AAP leader Sandeep Bharadwaj was found hanging at his Rajouri Garden residence on Thursday, as per the police.

Initial findings say that the trade wing secretary committed suicide. However, BJP claims that he took his life after being denied a ticket by AAP for the upcoming Delhi MCD elections.

"I believe it is not suicide but murder. Sandeep Bhardwaj was assured ticket. Evidence doesn`t make it look like suicide. It's also coming to the knowledge that a ticket for that seat was sold. Abetting suicide is also like murder. AAP chief and leadership have committed sin," said BJP leader Manoj Sisodia.

Also Read: 'Manish Sisodia READING old script’: Manoj Tiwari on AAP’s ‘BJP conspiring to kill Arvind Kejriwal’ claim

Denying the claims, Manish Sisodia, addressing a press conference said, “This is very sad. Sandeep Ji was close to me too. He used to play a very important role in the trade wing. You cannot connect the death with the ticket, it is wrong.”

Also Read: 'Will lodge an FIR,' says Manish Sisodia as AAP accuses BJP of 'conspiring to kill' Arvind Kejriwal

On Thursday evening, Sandeep Bhardwaj was taken to "Kukreja hospital" by one of his friends, Delhi Police said. Delhi Police said that a PCR call was received from Kukreja Hospital, Rajouri Garden at 4:40 PM yesterday about 55-year-old Sandeep Bhardwaj being brought dead due to hanging at his residence. A crime team reached the spot of the crime and inquest proceedings under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were initiated.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday expressed grief over Bhardwaj`s death and offered his condolences. "Extremely saddened by the sudden death of Aam Aadmi Party worker Sandeep Bhardwaj in Delhi. May God give his soul a place at his holy feet. My condolences to his family members in this hour of grief and the entire party stands with the family members of Sandeep Ji in this difficult time," tweeted CM Kejriwal. The polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on December 4.

(With agency inputs)