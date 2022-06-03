New Delhi: Amid a spike in recent targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday (June 3) attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for seeking votes in the name of ‘Hindutva’ while taking no measures to improve people’s lives in the Valley. "Today the same situation has arisen in Kashmir that was in the 1990s. You (BJP) talked about the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley and fetched votes on the same in the name of Hindutva. There is no improvement in people`s lives despite the abrogation of Article 370 in J-K," ANI quoted Raut as saying.

Congress also upped its attack on the Centre over the recent killing of civilians in J&K. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel asked who will take the responsibility for the killings. “Article 370 is removed, J&K is divided into 3 parts, President's rule also imposed, LG (Manoj Sinha) is there. But today, Kashmiri Pandits are being killed, Hindus are being killed; who'll take the responsibility? Why can't GoI & Gov provide security?” the CM questioned.

Baghel further said that if official government employees cannot be provided security in the Valley then how will they keep the general public safe. He added, “They used to say that by removing Article 370 & dividing J&K into 3 divisions, everything will become fine. Why is the situation not normal now?”

Questioning the “silence” of BJP and RSS, Baghel said the government’s strategy in J&K has “completely failed”.

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and BSP chief Mayawati also urged the Centre on Friday to take strict action against those responsible for such attacks.

J&K has been witnessing a slew of protests amid the recent killings of the Kashmiri Hindus, with protestors demanding relocation to safer places outside Kashmir. On Thursday, hours after a bank manager, known as Vijay Kumar, was shot dead right outside his office by terrorists in the Kulgam district, a migrant labourer was killed in Budgam, while another was seriously injured in the terror attack.

A few days back, a 36-year-old Hindu teacher Rajni Bala, hailing from Jammu`s Samba district, was shot dead by terrorists at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam.

In view of the spate on attacks, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also hold a security review meeting with J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other top officials in Delhi today.

(With agency inputs)