‘… Saraswati Ko Patao’: Uttarakhand BJP MLA Banshidhar Bhagat gives weird advice to students, video goes viral - Watch

DEHRADUN: Senior Uttarakhand BJP MLA Banshidhar Bhagat has courted a controversy by making objectionable comments on Hindu gods and goddesses and hurting religious sentiments. According to reports, the senior BJP politician, while addressing a gathering during the International Girl Child Day celebrations on Tuesday, gave a bit of weird advice to students.

Bhagat, who is the sitting BJP MLA from the Kaladhungi Vidhan Sabha of Uttarakhand, told the students that they should lure Goddess Saraswati if they want to excel in life but if want wealth and prosperity, then they should woo Goddess Lakshmi.

Even after making controversial remarks on Hindu goddesses, Bhagat did not stop and made fun of prominent Hindu Gods - Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu – during his speech which was caught on camera. Bhagat went on to say that there is a God - Shiva, who resides in the mountains in the Himalayas. A snake is wrapped around his neck and water keeps flowing from his head. At the same time, another prominent God Lord Vishnu lies hidden in the depths of the ocean, so there is no communication between the two Gods.

The video of his speech, during which he could be seen giving a piece of weird advice to students, is now being shared on social media.

For knowledge,seek Goddess Saraswati's blessings.For power,get Goddess Durga's blessings&for wealth pray to Goddess Lakshmi.What does a man have? Lord Shiva lives in mountains,Lord Vishnu in deep ocean. Women empowerment prevails since long ago: Banshidhar Bhagat, BJP MLA

(11.10) pic.twitter.com/Ceh16N9swz — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 12, 2022

The senior BJP MLA’s use of inappropriate language about Hindu gods and goddesses during the International Girl Child Day celebrations has sparked a controversy with many questioning his party's silence over the issue and hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Banshidhar Bhagat is a senior politician and member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He is a member of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly from the Kaladhungi (Uttarakhand Assembly constituency) in the Nainital district.

He has previously served as the state president of BJP Uttarakhand. He is currently the Cabinet Minister in the Pushkar Singh Dhami government in Uttarakhand.