Sardar Patel insulted in CWC meet, his role in Jammu and Kashmir’s integration questioned: BJP

New Delhi: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra mounted a scathing attack on the Congress party, alleging that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was insulted during the recent CWC meeting and that his role in the integration of Jammu and Kashmir in India was questioned.

Citing some newspapers, Patra alleged that CWC member Tariq Hameed Karra created misconception over Kashmir by saying that Sardar Patel tried to keep J&K separate from India while Jawaharlal Nehru was the one who ensured its integration.

“Today's newspapers published that in recent CWC meet, senior Congress leader and CWC member Tariq Hameed Karra created misconception over Kashmir and said that Jawaharlal Nehru is the one who integrated J&K in India while Sardar Patel tried to keep it separate from India,” Patra was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Newspapers have published that Karra had also said that Sardar Patel was hand in glove with Jinnah over this, was attempting to keep J&K separate from India & it is only due to Jawaharlal Nehru that J&K is a part of India today,” he added.

Patra questioned if the party interim chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi objected to the statement by Karra. He asked if Congress will reprimand him and expel him.

“When Sardar Patel was being vilified in CWC meet did Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi object to it? Congress has not only spread misconception but also committed sin. BJP wants to know if Tariq Hameed Karra was reprimanded? Will he be expelled from CWC?,” Patra questioned.

Earlier the BJP had called the CWC “Parivar bachao working committee”.

“After the internal rift in the Congress, the meeting was called after repeated demands of the group of G-23 leaders, but after the opening remarks of the Congress President, it became very clear that the purpose of this meeting was the internal discord within the Congress, the failures of the leadership,” BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia had said.

