Sardarpura Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Ashok Gehlot vs Dr. Mahendra Rathore

Sardarpura stands as a key constituency among the 200 Assembly seats in the state of Rajasthan. Designated as an urban constituency, it is a part of the Jodhpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency and falls within the Jodhpur district and the western region of the state. 

Dec 02, 2023
Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Present Government

Currently, the state is governed by the Congress party, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Once again, the venerable party is sparing no effort for a second consecutive victory to maintain its influence in the desert state. The BJP, the primary opposition in the state, is vigorously working to secure assembly seats. The saffron party, traditionally dependent on its central leadership, is striving to wrest seats from the Congress.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Sardarpura Candidates

The Congress has nominated veteran Ashok Gehlot as its candidate for the Sardarpura seat, while the BJP has chosen Rajkumar Rinwa to contest from the respective Assembly constituency.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Sardarpura Previous Election Result

In 2018, Congress' Ashok Gehlot secured a decisive victory with a margin of over 45,597 votes, defeating BJP's Shambhu Singh. Gehlot garnered more than 97,081 votes, while Singh received 51,484 votes, resulting in a vote percentage of 63.31.

