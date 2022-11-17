Satyendar Jain money laundering case: Delhi Court to pronounce big verdict today

Delhi court will rule on the bail applications of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain and two others in a money laundering case on Thursday (November 17, 2022). Special Judge Vikas Dhull, who was scheduled to issue the order on Wednesday, postponed it because the order was not ready.

According to the news agency PTI, Jain had urged the court to grant him bail, claiming that keeping him in custody would serve no purpose. The judge reserved the order after hearing arguments from the accused, including Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, as well as the Enforcement Directorate, according to PTI (ED).

Money laundering case

In connection with the disproportionate assets and money laundering case, Jain was arrested in April after the ED attached Rs 4.81 crores worth of immovable properties owned by private firms under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). According to the charge sheet, Satyendar Jain acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income while serving as a minister in the AAP government of Delhi from February 14 to May 31, 2017. As per an article by India Today.

The court recently took cognizance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED in connection with the money laundering case against Jain, his wife, and eight others, including four firms.

