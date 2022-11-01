topStories
NewsIndia
SBI CBO RECRUITMENT 2022

SBI Recruitment 2022: Government Job Alert! Apply for over 1400 CBO Posts at sbi.co.in- Direct link here

Government jobs for graduates! Candidates can apply for over 1400 SBI CBO posts on the official website- sbi.co.in, scroll down to check salary details, vacancies and direct link to apply.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 04:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

SBI Recruitment 2022: Government Job Alert! Apply for over 1400 CBO Posts at sbi.co.in- Direct link here

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the recruitment of Circle Based Officer (CBO) posts. Candidates can apply for over 1400 posts on the official website- sbi.co.in. The last date to apply for the SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 is November 7, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1422 vacant posts will be filled. 

SBI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

  • Commencement of  SBI CBO application process: October 18, 2022
  • Last Date to register for SBI CBO posts: November 7, 2022
  • SBI CBO 2022 Exam Date: December 4, 2022

SBI CBO Vacancy Details

SBI is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up around 1422 vacancies across the country of which the highest number of vacancies are available under the North Eastern Region with 300 vacancies followed by Jaipur and Maharashtra with 200 vacancies each.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the SBI CBO posts must completed have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government including an Integrated Dual Degree (IDD). SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 Official Notification

SBI CBO Recruitment Age Limit

Candidates applying for the posts must be of 21  to 30 years of age as on September 30, 2022 

SBI CBO Salary

Rs. 36,000/-

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General, EWS and OBC categories are required to pay Rs. 750/- as an application fee while ST, PWD candidates are exempted form application fee payment.

Here's how to Apply for SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 

  • Visit the website of the bank sbi.co.in
  • On the home page, click on 'Apply Online' given against “RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS”
  • Entre the required details and fill the SBI CBO application form
  • Upload all the essential documents

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022- Direct Link

  • Pay the application fee and submit the application form
  • Download the application form and take print out for future references

SBI CBO Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the SBI CBO posts through three rounds. The first round will consist of online Examination followed by Screening and the final round will be an interview.

Live Tv

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022SBI recruitmentSBI vacanciesSBI jobsGovernment jobssbi.co.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How many 'architects' of 'Death Bridge' in Gujarat's Morbi?
DNA Video
How online gaming and betting companies operating from offshore are defrauding the Government exchequer?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan upset over Team India's defeat against SA in T20 World Cup match
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 31, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'