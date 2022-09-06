NewsIndia
SBI RECRUITMENT 2022

 Candidates can apply for over 5000 posts on the official website- sbi.gov.in starting from September 7, 2022.

Sep 06, 2022

SBI Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India has released the notification for the recruitment of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre. Candidates can apply for over 5000 posts on the official website- sbi.gov.in starting from September 7, 2022.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Starting date of SBI Junior Associate application process 2022: September 7, 2022
Last date to fill the SBI Clerk application form: September 27, 2022

SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 5008 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in SBI across the country.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit

Candidates applying for the posts must be between 20 to 28 years of age as on August 1, 2022  

Educational Qualification

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 30.11.2022.

Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 30.11.2022. SBI Official Notification

SBI Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories are required to pay Rs 750 application fee while SC/ ST/ PWD/ XS categories are exempted from paying the application fees.  

SBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected through online tests consisting of Preliminary and Main exams and tests of specified opted local languages.

