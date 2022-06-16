SBI Retired Officer Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Retired Officers. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can register themselves online on the SBI's official website- sbi.co.in. The last date to apply for the vacancies is 30 June. The State Bank of India is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 211 vacancies in several officer posts. Of the total number, 207 vacancies are for the recruitment of FLC Counsellors and four are for the FLC Directors.

Age limit:

Candidates between 60 - 63 years as of 15 June 2022 can apply.

Eligibility criteria:

As the counsellors are expected to counsel the public in all issues related with financial institutions, proficiency in local language (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) and working knowledge of computers is essential.

The retired employee should possess a Smart Mobile Phone

Selection Process:

- Shortlisting

- Interview

- The interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in the interview will be decided by the Bank. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

SBI Retired Officer Recruitment 2022: Here is how you can apply

- Candidates can apply online by visiting the SBI website www.sbi.co.in

- Click Careers ->Current Openings-> Apply Online.

- New users must register themselves using their active email id and mobile number.

- After registering, candidates must log in using their registration number and password.

- Fill in all the details asked in the application form correctly as no correction is allowed after submitting the form.

- Candidates must also upload a scanned copy of the required documents in the prescribed format.

- Click submit.

- Print the Application form for future reference.