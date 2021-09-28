हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 606 posts at sbi.co.in - check eligibility, application process

Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts of Executive, Manager and others can visit the official site of SBI and apply.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 606 posts at sbi.co.in - check eligibility, application process
Pic courtesy: Pixabay (representational purpose)

State Bank of India has invited online applications from those wanting to apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2021. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts of Executive, Manager and others can visit the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in and apply. The registration process has begun today on September 28 and will end on October 18, 2021. 

This recruitment drive is for 606 posts of Specialist Cadre Officer in the organization.

Eligibility Criteria 

Applying for the posts mentioned above? Go to the links below and check the educational qualification and age limit. 

SBI SCO Executive Posts 

SBI SCO Manager Posts 

SBI SCO Other Posts 

Application fee:

The application fees and intimation charges for all posts is ₹750/- for general/ EWS/OBC category candidates. SC/ST/PWD category candidates do not have to pay application and intimation fees. 

Here are details about vacancies:

Executive (Document Preservation-Archives): 1 Post

Relationship Manager: 314 Posts 

Relationship Manager (Team Lead): 20 Posts

Customer Relationship Executive: 217 Posts 

Investment Officer: 12 Posts 

Central Research Team (Product Lead): 2 Posts 

Central research Team (Support): 2 Posts 

Manager (Marketing): 12 Posts 

Deputy Manager (Marketing): 26 Posts
 

 

