SC asks Assam's NRC coordinator to adopt fair process in deciding claims

The Supreme Court on Thursday told Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) coordinator, Prateek Hajela, that fair process must be adopted in deciding claims as according to some reports "it is not being done properly".

The apex court further said that "there is a time frame and deadline of July 31 but that does not mean you would not be fair". "There is a deadline of July 31 and time frame, but that does not mean you would not be fair," said the apex court.

SC asked Hajela to ensure fair hearing without cutting short the registration process. The NRC includes names of Indian citizens. It was prepared for the only time in 1951 and is being updated for only Assam to weed out the illegal immigrants.