Supreme Court

SC issues notice to Centre on plea seeking neutral, uniform grounds of succession

File photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court issued notice to the Central government and others seeking gender-neutral, religion-neutral, uniform grounds of succession and inheritance for all citizens throughout the country.

While hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde issued notice to the Central government and the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Law, and the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

This notice was issued on Tuesday (March 9) after hearing a petition filed by lawyer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

The Supreme Court also issued the notice after hearing an Intervention Application (IA) and allowed the IA filed in the same case.

The petition claimed that the gender-neutral and religion-neutral laws in succession and inheritance are very necessary to secure justice, equality and dignity of women.

Lawyer Vivek Narayan Sharma appearing for an intervenor, in the same case, submitted to the Apex Court stating that the question is about how women are being suppressed.

"We allow the intervention," the CJI Bobde said.

 

