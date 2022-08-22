Schools in Bhopal to remain closed on Monday due to heavy rains

Bhopal: In response to the India Meteorological Department's red signal, a holiday for students has been announced in numerous Madhya Pradesh districts today, August 22, 2022. Due to severe rainfall in the area, the district administration has declared today a school holiday. The instructions apply to all schools in Bhopal, including government, private, aided, and unaided institutions. The instructions have been issued by the District Education Officer, DEO Bhopal that the schools will remain closed on Monday, and have been distributed to the schools. Parents are urged not to send their children to school. IMD anticipates severe rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, and notably in Bhopal, over the next 24 hours.

The decision was made in response to the district's severe rainfall. On Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department, IMD, issued a red signal throughout the state, signifying heavy rain in several regions of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and southeast Uttar Pradesh. Last week, flood-like conditions erupted in areas of Bhopal, prompting the administration to close schools for two days.

Red alerts have been issued in the districts of Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sehore, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Datia, Ujjain, Dewas, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Sagar, Damoh, Narsinghpur, and Jabalpur, according to the Meteorological Center Bhopal. The administration has issued a warning, stating that if it is raining or the weather is terrible in these locations, there is no need to go to school. In the event of a red alarm, no institution may require children to leave the house.

The Madhya Pradesh administration has issued appeals and orders. In red alert regions, do not approach rushing water under any circumstances. Traffic on all such routes where water is filling has been halted by police and administration. An alarm has been issued throughout the river valleys. Citizens have been urged to work with the local government.