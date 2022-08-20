Schools to remain shut due to incessant rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

Shimla: Schools in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district will remain closed on Saturday (August 20) due to incessant rain, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said. In view of incessant rain in Mandi for the past more than two days and weather forecast of heavy rainfall in next 24 hours, it has been decided that all government and private educational institutions (except colleges and ITI) will remain closed on August 20, he said in the order issued on Friday evening. All anganwadis will also remain closed, he said. Heads of educational institutions will ensure strict compliance of the order, he added.

