UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies! Apply for Executive Assistant posts at upenergy.in, direct link here

Candidates can apply for UPPCL Executive Assistant posts on the official website upenergy.in, scroll down for direct link to apply.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 08:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau

UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, UPPCL has commenced the registration process for recruitment for the Executive Assistant posts. Interested and eligible candidates can for the posts on UPPCL's official website- upenergy.in. The last date to apply for the posts is September 12, 2022. 

UPPCL Jobs- Important dates

  • Commencement of online application- August 18, 2022
  • Last date to apply for UPPCL Executive Assistant posts- September 12, 2022
  • Last date to submit the fee through Net Banking/Credit Card/ Debit Card etc- September 12, 2022
  • Tentative Date of Examination- 2nd Week of October 2022

ALSO READ- India Post Recruitment: Bumper vacancies! Apply for over 98k posts, check here

UPPCL Recruitment 2022: vacancy details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 416 vacancies of Executive Assistant Posts. Click here to download detailed notification

UPPCL recruitment 2022 application fee

General category candidates will be required to pay  Rs 1180 for the application fee while for SC/ST category the application fee is Rs 826. The application fee is Rs12 for PwD category candidates.

UPPCL recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website - upenergy.in
  • On the homepage, click on the vacancy tab
  • Click on the apply link and fill the application form

UPPCL Recruitment 2022- Direct link to apply

  • Pay the application fee and submit the UPPCL application form
  • Download and take a printout for future references

UPPCL Vacancies: Age limit

As per the official notification, candidates applying for the posts must be between  21 to 40 years of age as on January 1, 2022. ALSO READ- RRB Group D 2022 phase 2 exam city link activated, direct link to check here 

